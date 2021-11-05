Watch

SLO County reports no new COVID deaths, case rate shows slight climb

The county has averaged roughly 39 new cases each day in the past week.
Posted at 2:33 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 17:33:46-04

In the latest coronavirus numbers released by public health officials, San Luis Obispo County has reported 155 new cases since Tuesday. No new deaths have been reported in the county.

The new cases bring the total active cases to 315.

On Friday, officials reported 22 residents are currently hospitalized from COVID. Eight residents are in the ICU.

The case rate, which measures the number of cases per 100,000 people, has risen slightly, from 13.6 reported on Oct. 11 to 14.9 reported on Oct. 19.

In the past seven days, the county has averaged about 39 new COVID-19 cases reported each day.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the old train station in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall, and at 1336 Ramona Ave. Unit A in Grover Beach. All three locations are open at different days throughout the week. They are all open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. A limited number of walk-ins are being accepted.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

