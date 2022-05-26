Meet the candidates for San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor

California’s Primary Election takes place June 7 and one of the races on the ballot is San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor.

The third district in San Luis Obispo County is made up of 61 percent of the city of San Luis Obispo, the cities of Pismo Beach and Grover Beach, and the communities of Edna Valley and Avila Beach.

The role of the district supervisor includes overseeing public safety, public health, public works, land use, and agriculture.

Candidate Stacy Korsgaden is a Cal Poly alum and small business owner. She says her business is centered around service and that has allowed her to set roots in the community.

“I have worked with people from different backgrounds, I know what it means to stay within a budget, and I know what it means to get results," she said.

Korsgaden is a local insurance agent and has lived in San Luis Obispo County for more than 30 years.

“In the last five years, I have noticed that conversations have been changing, that people are looking to leave the state and I can no longer sit behind my desk and let this happen," Korsgaden said. "So I have decided to run to be the voice of people that want to see our community thrive, grow, and raise their kids and grandkids.”

She says her goals, if elected, would be focused on homelessness, crime, housing, and water security.

“Some people ask why they should vote for me. I can make the hard choices and I’ve heard people in government sit on the fence and we no longer can sit on the fence," Korsgaden said.

Dawn Ortiz-Legg is running for supervisor after being appointed to the seat by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020.

“I have a pretty wide and deep level of experience and expertise that has lent my skill set to this position, significantly in land use and energy," she said.

Ortiz-Legg has lived in San Luis Obispo for 30 years and says she has been able to steer the county’s COVID-19 economic response and secured funding for local parks and green spaces.

“The reason why I am doing this is to do service. It’s a public service role and it's a role that requires one to think of 'we' and I think I’ve demonstrated that in the 15 months that I've been here," Ortiz-Legg said.

Her goals include water security, homelessness and housing, and leadership at the county level.

“The reason why people would want to vote for me is because I am getting results. I am actually getting things done. I am the most independent supervisor on the board," Ortiz-Legg said.

Arnold Ruiz is the third candidate in this race. KSBY tried multiple times to reach out to him for an interview but did not receive a response. He did attend a debate organized by the Latino Outreach Council and the League of Women Voters. To watch the debate, go to this website.

Despite redistricting, this race is based on the District 3 map from 2010 because it is only for a partial term. The winner of this election will complete the four-year term late supervisor Adam Hill was elected to in 2020.