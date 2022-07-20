Recount in process for SLO Co. District 4 Supervisor

The recount process that will re-tally the votes for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor has begun, the clerk-recorder's office says.

On Tuesday morning, the county resident who requested the recount brought a hefty advance deposit to the Clerk-Recorder's office.

Darcia Stebbens said she requested the recount to confirm the results for herself and other concerned citizens. Stebbens brought $12,282 to the office before 9 a.m. on July 19, a process she will repeat each morning the recount continues, though the amount owed will vary. On Wednesday morning, she was required to pay $2,592.

Elaina Cano, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder, says the estimated cost of the recount is $103,186.

The recount will tally votes for Lynn Compton and Jimmy Paulding, the two candidates who went head to head for the District 4 seat for the second time. In the county's election results certified on July 7, Paulding won over Compton by 639 votes. In the previous election, Paulding lost to Compton by 60 votes.

Members of the recount board are going through sealed vote-by-mail ballot boxes to sort ballots by precincts, a process officials say will take a few days. Once finished, they can begin to manually count each vote.

The process is expected to take 36 days.

