SLO Co. District 4 recount complete, no discrepancies found

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office announced Thursday that the San Luis Obispo County District 4 Board of Supervisors recount is complete.

The recount began on Tuesday, July 19, and took 18 days to complete, according to the clerk-recorders office.

The elections office reports that there were no discrepancies found between the manual recount and the certified results. The certified results of that race showed Jimmy Paulding unseating Lynn Compton by 639 votes. Below are the final results released Thursday:

Recount results:

Paulding – 10,769 and Compton – 10,130

Certified results:

Paulding – 10,769 and Compton – 10,130

This Board of Supervisors, District 4 election recount was conducted publicly as required by law. There were 4-6 observers each day of the recount.

There were 23 precincts and 5 mail ballot precincts, which had three separate counting groups – polls, provisionals and vote-by-mail ballots that were manually tallied.

Election officials say each one of the totals for the precincts and counting groups, matched exactly to what the certified results showed.

In the last election, Paulding lost by 60 votes. District 4 covers Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Huasna, Edna Valley, Santa Margarita Lake, and the Carrizo Plain.

The certified election results were released on July 7. San Luis Obispo County resident Darcia Stebbens requested the manual recount of the ballots. Stebbens is required to pay for the recount.

"I am incredibly grateful to all of the election staff who gave their time unselfishly to this process," said San Luis Obispo County Cler-Recorder, Elaina Cano.