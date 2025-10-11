Latina baker breaks myths about Celiac disease with gluten-free Mexican pan dulce

What started out as an upsetting diagnosis of Celiac disease for Estefany Contreras five years ago, transformed into a unique idea.

“I was shocked at first because I didn't know what I was going to eat," Contreras said.

At the start, she was able to find gluten-free alternatives to pasta and corn tortillas. Eventually, she realized there were no alternatives for pan dulce.

Contreras said her Celiac diagnosis made her feel like she had lost access to an important aspect of her Mexican heritage.

This is what inspired her to bake pastries like polvorones, puerquitos, and conchas without gluten, leading her to start her business 'Sin Gluten Co.'

Contreras says it has not been an easy journey. Luckily, she has had support from family and friends like Monique Yudico-Brauner.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Latinos face barriers in seeking healthcare, which often prevent them from getting diagnosed with this illness.

“In our culture, a lot of illnesses are believed not real or that we don't have them," Yudico-Brauner said. "I think a lot of it's cultural, that sets people behind.”

Little by little, she has broken a lot of myths and misconceptions that even her loved ones, who only want the best for her, have had.

“A lot of people say, oh, well, it's just a little bit, you'll be okay or cross-contamination isn't going to be a big problem.”

Contreras added that older Latinos are often a bit hesitant to try gluten-free versions of their food because they believe it will taste bad.

Despite these challenges, she has now successfully completed her third week selling her baked goods at the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market.

Soon, she will start shipping her bread across California.

