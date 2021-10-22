How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin at the Alpine Skiing World Cup Soelden

The 2021-22 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup season gets underway this weekend in Soelden, Austria, and three-time women's overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin is set to kick things off. You can catch all the action streaming live on Peacock.

The resort in the Austrian Alps will host back-to-back days of giant slalom competition, beginning with the women's competition on Saturday, while the men hit the course on Sunday. Each day of competition will consist of two runs per skier, with first place going to the athlete with the shortest combined time.

Shiffrin will wear bib No. 1, meaning she will ski first when the women's competition begins at 4am ET Saturday. Below is the full schedule of events:

Saturday, Oct. 23

4am - 6am ET: Women's Giant Slalom, Run 1

7:15am - 9:15am ET: Women's Giant Slalom, Run 2

Sunday, Oct. 24

4am - 6am ET: Men's Giant Slalom, Run 1

7:30am - 9:30am ET: Men's Giant Slalom, Run 2

In addition to Shiffrin, Team USA will be represented by Winter Olympic hopefuls Nina O'Brien, Paula Moltzan, Keely Cashman and AJ Hurt on the women's side. The men's start list had not been announced at time of writing.

Italy's Marta Bassino will begin the defense of her season-long GS title from last winter. On the men's side, Frenchman Alexis Pinturault is expected to begin his 2020-21 title defense as well.

Soelden marks the first of 14 World Cup stops before the season takes a pause in February for the 2022 Winter Olympics.