Arrest warrant details potential plea deal for Paul Flores

New details released as part of the Kristin Smart murder trial reveal one of Paul Flores’ attorneys may have been working on a plea deal.

The trial for Paul and Ruben Flores is underway in Salinas after being moved out of San Luis Obispo County due to concerns by a judge that the pair would not receive a fair trial in the county where Kristin disappeared.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe has been releasing documents that were previously sealed in the case.

Nik Blaskovich Monterey Co. Sup. Court Judge Jennifer Keefe Sept. 22, 2022

One of the most recent documents is the “Probable Cause Arrest Warrant” for Paul’s father, Ruben Flores.

In the declaration, detectives outline the case again Paul and why they think Ruben helped cover up his son's alleged involvement.

Much of the evidence in the warrant has come out in court, but in order to make their case for the arrest of Ruben as an accessory, authorities had to include evidence against the main suspect, Paul.

Jurors have not been allowed to hear everything mentioned in the warrant.

Nik Blaskovich Paul and Ruben Flores in court Sept. 22, 2022

It reveals that in October of 2019, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow emailed San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson a series of electronic notes kept by former District Attorney Gerald Shea.

One of those notes was titled, “Smart 5-7-10.” An entry in that note quoted Paul’s former attorney, Mel De la Motte, as stating: “I just want to say one thing and I shouldn’t even be saying this. But if you’ll come to me with an offer of an involuntary with only one condition and that is that he’ll take law enforcement to the body, then I can make that deal happen.”

KSBY

The sworn declaration of probable cause prepared by Sheriff Investigator Clint Cole says that Smart family attorney James Murphy recalls meetings with De la Motte about possible plea deals. The document goes on to say that “based on the dialogue with De la Motte, Murphy has absolutely no doubt that Flores knows the circumstances of Smart’s death and the location of her body.”

The document also reveals several other details so far not allowed in court including multiple files authorities say were found on electronic devices during a search of Paul’s home in February of 2020 depicting what the warrant states as Paul Flores having sex with what appeared to be intoxicated women and pornographic images of children.

Nik Blaskovich A photo of Ruben Flores' Arroyo Grande home shown during court Sept. 21, 2022

The document says the LAPD has open investigations involving potential rape victims that have come forward, some of whom are apparently depicted in the video files.

The affidavit says in July of 2011, Paul was linked by DNA to one of those victims.

Much of the rest of the evidence listed has come out in court testimony including potential blood and staining in the soil under Ruben’s deck and Jennifer Hudson’s claim Paul told her where Kristin’s body was buried.

For more on what happened in court during the trial Thursday, click here.