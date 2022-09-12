Witness breaks down on stand during Kristin Smart murder trial

It was an emotional day of testimony in court Monday morning for the Kristin Smart murder trail as the woman who claims Paul Flores told her where Smart’s body was buried was on the stand once again,

Jennifer Hudson broke down in tears several times and told jurors she feels "partially responsible for the Smart's suffering all these years" and not telling anyone about the conversation sooner is her "only demon."

Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com Jennifer Hudson continued her testimony from Thursday. The Kiristin Smart murder trial Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores was held at the Monterey Superior Court, Salinas, California, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Hudson’s testimony began Thursday when she told jurors that during the summer of 1996, she was at a skateboard gathering with Paul when a public service announcement came on the radio asking for information about the Kristin Smart case.

She says Paul told her that he was “at a party with her and she was an **expletive.** He said he put Kristin under the ramp at his place in Huasna.” Hudson says she was only a teenager at the time and was scared to tell anyone about the conversation.

During cross examination, Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, asked Hudson to clarify the timeline of events. She says she told her friend, Justin Goodwin, about the conversation when they were drunk in 2002.

She says Goodwin reconnected with her in 2019 after hearing the “Your Own Backyard” podcast. Hudson told jurors he ultimately talked her into first contacting podcaster Chris Lambert with her story and later law enforcement.

Sanger questioned Hudson for several hours about inconsistencies he says were in the story she told investigators about her two encounters with Paul.

Sanger asked how much of her own investigation she’d done. Hudson admitted to taking Goodwin, Lambert and a real estate agent to the Huasna property. The real estate agent looked into the property ownership and couldn’t find any record of the Flores family ever owning it, Hudson testified.

She also said that Lambert asked her not to tell authorities that they’d been to the property once she contacted them, but Hudson says she told authorities everything they knew during her meetings with them, even about Lambert’s request to withhold information.

Sanger also asked Hudson if she’d been able to locate any of the others who’d been at the skateboard get-togethers. She said no. Sanger then pressed her about past drug use and what he described as her involvement in motorcycle gangs.

Also during cross examination, Ruben’s attorney, Harold Mesick, asked Hudson whether she is aware of the reward in the case and if she feels entitled to it. However, before Hudson could answer, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe sustained an objection by the prosecution.

During re-direct examination, Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle asked Hudson what she meant when she told investigators she felt partially responsible for the Smart family’s suffering. She broke down in tears and said, “If I was not a coward, I would have come forward then.”

Hudson was also asked if she’d ever reached out to the Smart family directly and she said she had not.

Testimony was expected to resume Monday afternoon.