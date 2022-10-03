Closing arguments underway in Kristin Smart murder trial

Closing arguments are underway in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

Following more than two months of testimony in the case against Paul and Ruben Flores, jurors will begin deliberating this week.

While the father and son duo are being tried together, they each have separate juries who will hand down separate verdicts.

Paul’s jury was given jury instructions Monday morning. Once closing arguments in his case are complete, jurors can begin deliberating immediately.

Ruben’s jury will hear closing arguments Tuesday.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe said last week that once verdicts are reached in both cases, they will be announced at the same time.

Laura Dickinson/The Tribune Paul Flores sits in court Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 as jurors in his case are provided with jury instructions from the judge ahead of deliberations.

Jurors were instructed to not discuss the case with anyone including each other prior to the verdicts being read in court.

Paul and Ruben were arrested in April 2021 in connection with the May 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, who disappeared from the Cal Poly campus following an off-campus party.

Witnesses said Paul was the last person to be seen with her and was a longtime person-of-interest in the case prior to his arrest.

While Kristin’s body has never been found, she was declared legally dead in 2002.

The prosecution is arguing that Kristin’s body was buried underneath the deck of Ruben Flores’ Arroyo Grande home and then dug up and moved.

The defense says there is no proof there was ever a body there or that Paul and Ruben had anything to do with Kristin’s disappearance.

If convicted, Paul, who is charged with murdering Kristin, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life behind bars. He’s currently in custody at the Monterey County Jail.

Ruben, currently out of custody, is charged as an accessory and faces a maximum of three years in jail.

Judge O’Keefe is not allowing audio or video recording of the trial and denied an additional request to allow video of closing arguments and the reading of the verdicts. Only still photography is allowed.

The trial was moved out of San Luis Obispo County after a judge ruled he didn’t think it was likely the pair could receive a fair trial there.

KSBY is in court for closing arguments in Paul’s case Monday and will have a wrap-up of what takes place on KSBY News at 4, 5 and 6 pm.

For more on the Kristin Smart case and trial, click here.