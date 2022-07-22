Cross examination of Kristin Smart's father turns tense during murder trial

Testimony resumed Friday in the case against Paul and Ruben Flores.

The father and son were arrested in April 2021 and charged in connection with the disappearance of Kristin Smart from the Cal Poly campus in 1996.

Paul, 45, is charged with murder. Ruben, 81, is charged as an accessory, accused of helping cover up the crime.

Paul has been a longtime person-of-interest in the case where witnesses said he was the last person to be seen with Kristin prior to her disappearance.

Though her body has never been found, Kristin was declared legally dead in 2002.

Opening statements in the trial began Monday, but a health issue delayed court for two days, resuming Thursday with the conclusion of opening statements and the first witness, Denise Smart, called to the stand.

Stan Smart

Friday morning, testimony resumed with the third witness: Stan Smart, Kristin’s father.

It was a tense back-and-forth between Paul Flores' defense attorney, Robert Sanger, and Stan as he was cross-examined by the defense.

Stefani Barber/NBC News Dateline Stan Smart testifies in court as Paul Flores' attorney, Robert Sanger, looks on

Sanger presented multiple pieces of evidence, starting with an aerial image of Ruben Flores' home at 710 White Court in Arroyo Grande.

Sanger asked Stan if he recognized the location and if he had physically been there multiple times. Stan said he had only been there a "few" times.

Sanger also asked Stan to confirm that he had followed Ruben in a U-Haul truck leaving Ruben's home on August 17, 1996. Stan confirmed it, saying he was "worried things were being taken from the home" and that he missed his daughter.

Stefani Barber/NBC News Dateline Stan Smart on the stand during his daughter's murder trial July 22, 2022

Cross examination became tense when Sanger asked Stan if he had ever gone to the Flores' home with anyone. Stan repeatedly said that he did not recall, prompting Sanger to ask him if the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office advised him to say he did not remember. Stan denied the allegation.

Sanger then showed Stan two fliers that depicted an image of Paul Flores, information about his appearance, details about Kristin's disappearance and information about a reward for finding her.

Stan was asked whether he had created the fliers. He testified that he did distribute them but said he did not make them.

Ruben Flores' attorney, Harold Mesick, then began cross examination of Stan also asking him about his multiple visits to 710 White Court, specifically asking if he had ever stepped foot on the Flores' property.

Stan said he had not.

Stefani Barber/NBC News Dateline Ruben Flores and his defense attorney, Harold Mesick, during testimony by Stan Smart July 22, 2022

Mesick then asked Stan to recall an encounter with Ruben and an attorney where Stan was firmly instructed to not go to the White Court location. Stan replied that the home was on public roads and that he was allowed to drive by.

Vanessa Shields

The next witness to take the stand was Kristin's friend from Cal Poly, Vanessa Shields.

Shields told San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle that Kristin lived two doors down from her at Cal Poly and that she and two other girls in their hall would spend time together often.

Stefani Barber/NBC News Dateline Vanessa Shields testifies July 22, 2022 about living near Kristin Smart at Cal Poly prior to Kristin's disappearance

Shields recalled that at multiple parties just weeks before Kristin's disappearance, Paul Flores was present as well, where she says he stared intently at Kristin, saying he was “just a creepy guy."

Sanger then asked Shields to recall when the FBI interviewed her within a year following Kristin's disappearance. He asked Shields if she had told them about her prior experience with Paul Flores. Shields answered that she did not recall

During cross examination by Mesick, Shields said that over the years, she has validated her belief that Paul is guilty, most notably after his arrest.

Stefani Barber/NBC News Dateline Vanessa Shields was the fourth witness called to the stand in the Kristin Smart murder trial July 22, 2022

Shields also informed the court that she immediately recognized Paul when she saw his face popping up on fliers in the area, saying she knew he had something to do with Kristin's disappearance.

She also said that if the FBI had asked her about Paul during her interview, she would have told them what she knew.

The court then took a break. Testimony was expected to resume Friday afternoon in Salinas where the lenghty trial is taking place after it was moved out of San Luis Obispo County.

If convicted, Paul faces a sentence of 25 years to life and Ruben faces a sentence of three years in jail.

Paul is being held in Monterey County Jail during the trial.