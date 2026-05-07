Execution of search warrant at Paul Flores' mother's home enters day 2

UPDATE (10 a.m.): By 10 a.m., work as part of the search warrant was taking place on the far side of a home next door to Susan Flores's home.

KSBY

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The execution of a search warrant at the home of the mother of Kristin Smart’s convicted killer is now on day two.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement could be seen coming and going from the backyard of Susan Flores' home on East Branch Street in Arroyo Grande. People involved in soil testing also arrived at the scene.

The sheriff’s office first served Flores with the search warrant early Wednesday morning.

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Sheriff’s officials tell KSBY she is not allowed on the property while the warrant is being executed. It’s unknown when it will wrap up.

While the sheriff’s office has not elaborated on what prompted the latest search or whether anything of significance has been found, digging sounds could be heard coming from the backyard on Wednesday and various people on site, including former cold-case investigator for the sheriff's office, Clint Cole, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

Related: Sheriff, cold case investigator reflect on Kristin Smart trial and sentencing

Flores’ son, Paul, was convicted in 2022 of murdering Kristin Smart 30 years ago this month.

Laura Dickinson/The Tribune Paul Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart at Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas on March 10, 2023.

Investigators have said Flores was the last person to be seen with the 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman on May 25, 1996.

While Smart was later declared legally dead and Flores now serving a 25 years-to-life sentence for the murder, her remains have never been found.