Flores preliminary hearing heads into week 5

The preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores heads into week 5 Monday.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Couty Judge Craig van Rooyen will hear podcaster Chris Lambert's objection to a subpoena requiring him to provide documents related to the case.

Lambert may also testify.

The hearing began August 2 and could last through at least the end of the week.

Once complete, the judge will decide whether there is enough evidence against the father and son to move the case forward to trial.

Both were arrested in April. Paul faces a charge of murder and is being held without bail at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Ruben is charged with accessory and is currently out on bail.