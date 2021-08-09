Testimony to resume for week 2 of Flores preliminary hearing

Paul and Ruben Flores return to the courtroom Monday morning for week two of their preliminary hearing.

The father and son were arrested in April in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart.

Paul, 44, is charged with murder and is accused of killing Kristin during the commission of a rape or attempted rape. Ruben, 80, has been charged with accessory after the fact and is accused of helping conceal Kristin’s body, which has yet to be found.

The preliminary hearing began last Monday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Nearly a dozen people have been called to the stand so far including Kristin’s parents, former students who lived on campus or attended the party Kristin attended the night before she went missing, a Cal Poly police investigator and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detective.

The preliminary hearing was originally expected to last about three weeks but is now expected to continue through the rest of the month.

Audio of the hearing along with any video of witnesses, people in the audience or items submitted as evidence are not allowed to be filmed.

Full recaps of what takes place Monday will be posted throughout the day on KSBY.com. Watch KSBY News at 5p for a live report.

