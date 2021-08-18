Watch
Flores preliminary hearing to resume Wednesday

Dave Minsky/Santa Maria Times (pool photo)
Paul Flores in court Aug. 16, 2021 during day 9 of his preliminary hearing
Posted at 8:48 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 11:49:00-04

Following a two-day break, the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores is expected to resume again Wednesday.

The defense on Monday requested a waiver of continuance for the hearing through Wednesday, which was granted by the judge.

The continuance request was reportedly related to discovery, which is a process in which the two sides collect and exchange information about evidence and witnesses in the case.

Paul and Ruben are charged in the disappearance and death of Kristin Smart, who disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in 1996. Her body has never been found.

Last week, a cadaver dog handler, retired detective, an ex-girlfriend of Paul Flores and others testified.

The preliminary hearing, which allows the court to examine evidence and determine if there is enough evidence for a trial, is expected to last through at least part of next week.

