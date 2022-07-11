Jury selection underway for Ruben Flores in Kristin Smart murder trial

Potential jurors for the Kristin Smart murder trial will once again fill a Salinas courtroom.

Jury selection for Ruben Flores, charged as an accessory in Kristin’s 1996 disappearance, is scheduled to get underway Monday morning.

Twelve jurors and eight alternates for Paul, who is charged with Smart’s murder, have already been selected.

The initial juror pool was around 1,500 people, but that has been narrowed down extensively.

Last week, pre-trial motion hearings in the case were held. Soil sample evidence and other DNA results were discussed extensively Friday, but testimony has not concluded, so Judge Jennifer O’Keefe said the hearing for the defense’s request to exclude this evidence from being admitted during trial will resume Thursday.

The high-profile murder trial is taking in Monterey County following a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge’s ruling earlier this year where he said he did not believe Paul and Ruben could receive a fair and impartial trial in the county following the years of publicity in the year.

It’s expected to last into at least October with opening statements taking place July 18.

If convicted, Paul, who is being held without bail, faces a sentence of 25-year-old to life in prison. His father, Ruben, currently out on bail, faces a maximum of three years behind bars.

The trial will not be televised. Judge O’Keefe has restricted audio or video recordings during the trial and is only allowing still photography.

KSBY is in Salinas for jury selection Monday and will have the latest on what takes place in the courtroom during KSBY News at 5 and 6 p.m. and on KSBY.com.