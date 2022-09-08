Kristin Smart case: Private contractor details findings of 2021 dig at Ruben Flores' home

Paul and Ruben Flores were back in a Salinas courtroom Thursday for the ongoing Kristin Smart murder trial.

The father and son are charged in connection with the Cal Poly freshman’s 1996 disappearance from the Cal Poly campus.

Paul is charged with murder while Ruben is charged as an accessory, accused of helping hide Kristin’s body, which has never been found.

An expert in trace evidence was the first on the witness stand Thursday.

Faye Springer is a private contractor for the Sacramento County District Attorney Office’s evidence lab.

Chloe Jones/The Tribune San Luis Obispo Faye Springer testifies about what was found in soil samples collected from a dig at Ruben Flores' home in 2021

She has spent much of her 50-year career working with “trace” or “very small” evidence including fiber, hair, paint and glass analysis and talked about some of what was found in soil samples from Ruben Flores’ Arroyo Grande home during a 2021 search and dig operation.

Springer did the analysis of the fiber samples detectives say they found in the soil at Ruben’s home during searches. She said the fibers were already on “gel lifts,” described as a type of collection and preservation system used by detectives.

Chloe Jones/The Tribune San Luis Obispo Analysis done of soil samples taken from Ruben Flores' home in 2021

Springer said she could identify both natural and synthetic fibers in black, brown, blue and red, plus some fibers where the color could not be determined.

Kristin Smart was reported to have been wearing red and black when she went missing in May of 1996.

During cross examination Thursday morning, Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, clearly tried to counter the evidence.

Chloe Jones/The Tribune San Luis Obispo Defense attorney Robert Sanger cross-examines a private contractor Sept. 8, 2022

He asked Springer if construction, other residents living in the house or even investigation crews could contaminate the scene and leave fibers behind. Springer said yes, it’s possible.

Sanger also once again brought out pink construction twine mentioned during testimony a few weeks ago. He asked if it was possible to confuse that with red synthetic fibers. Springer said she would have been able to identify differences in that type of synthetic fiber and a fluorescent pink and red wouldn’t look the same.

Chloe Jones/The Tribune San Luis Obispo Paul and Ruben Flores in court Sept. 8, 2022

Sanger asked Springer if colors would fade over several years to which she replied, yes.

Late Wednesday, one of the jurors sent a note to the judge asking if the trial was set to wrap up by mid- or late-October. Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe declined to speculate on how long the trial would last other than to say, once again, the proceedings are on schedule.

Chloe Jones, The Tribune San Luis Obispo Monterey County Judge O'Keefe in court Sept. 8, 2022

Testimony was expected to resume Thursday afternoon.

