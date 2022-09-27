Kristin Smart murder trial resumes with detective testimony

Following a delay in the Kristin Smart murder trial Monday due to an absent juror, testimony resumed in a Salinas courtroom Tuesday.

The prosecution rested its case against Paul and Ruben Flores last week, so the defense is now calling people to the stand.

Henry Stewart was a detective with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and testified Tuesday about working alongside another detective in 1996 on the Kristin Smart case.

Pool photo Henry Stewart testifies about working as a detective on the Kristin Smart case

Stewart said that in 2001, he and Detective Crawford worked with the FBI to conduct an undercover investigation in an effort to get a confession from Paul Flores.

Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, asked Stewart about his interview with Tim Davis in July of 1996 where Stewart testified to hearing Davis mention seeing Kristin laying on the lawn of the house next door during the party at 135 Crandall Way.

Pool photo Paul Flores' attorney Robert Sanger in court Sept. 27, 2022

During cross examination by the prosecution, Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle asked Stewart about the same interview where Stewart said Davis had told him he had seen Paul talking to Kristin multiple times during the Crandall Way party.

Next on the stand was sheriff’s detective Clint Cole, who was asked by Sanger about when he was officially assigned to the case in 2017.

Pool photo Detective Clint Cole is called to the stand by the defense in the Kristin Smart murder trial Sept. 27, 2022.

Cole testified that he inherited several hundred documents in relation to the Kristin Smart case, including files from the Cal Poly Police Department, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

Cole was asked about the “Justice for Kristin Smart" Facebook page. Cole says he follows the page and testified that he was concerned the page could jeopardize the investigation.

Cole told Sanger the page was dedicated to convicting Paul Flores for Kristin’s disappearance.

Sanger also questioned Cole about Justin Goodwin, asking him if Goodwin had expressed interest in receiving a $75,000 reward for information about the investigation. Cole confirmed that was the case.

Cole told the court that he was aware of a previous search at Paul’s mother’s house on Branch Street in Arroyo Grande where no evidence was collected. Cole also said he could not recall any canine searches at that address.

Pool photo Paul and Ruben Flores in court Sept. 27, 2022

Sanger also asked Cole about canine searches at Ruben’s home in Arroyo Grande. Cole testified about organizing excavations at the residence due to the alerts the dogs had given during their search but said no human remains were recovered from the excavations.

Cole was asked about various wire taps involving the Flores family. The detective said there was no FBI involvement in this part of the investigation.

He also discussed mentioning to podcaster Chris Lambert that he had trucks in sheriff’s office custody that once belonged to the Flores family. The information was released to the public for the first time through Lambert’s “Your Own Backyard” podcast.

The trial for Paul and Ruben Flores, which began July 18, is winding down. Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe originally anticipated the trial would last into October and has said recently that things are ahead of schedule.

Paul was arrested in April of 2021 and charged with the murder of Kristin Smart.

The 19-year-old was a freshman at Cal Poly when she disappeared from campus in May 1996 following an off-campus party.

While her body has not been found, she was declared legally dead in 2002.

Paul’s father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of three years behind bars while Paul faces a sentence of 25 years to life, if convicted.