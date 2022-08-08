Witness recounts final moments before Kristin Smart's disappearance

Testimony resumed Monday in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

Another former Cal Poly student that walked back with Kristin toward the dorms on the night she went missing was on the witness stand.

During his testimony, Tim Davis told jurors he’s had to re-live that night for the past 26 years.

Davis was a junior at Cal Poly in 1996. He was one of the students that helped organize the final party that Kristin Smart attended. The party was originally supposed to be a birthday celebration for two of his friends at a house on Crandall Way near the Cal Poly campus, but several uninvited guests also showed up including Kristin and defendant Paul Flores.

Flores was the last person to be seen with Kristin and is now on trial for her murder. His father, Ruben Flores, is also on trial, charged as an accessory after the fact. Ruben is accused of helping hide Kristin's body.

On Monday, Davis testified that he remembers seeing Paul and Kristin together during the party and the two of them fell to the floor together. Several other witnesses have also testified to seeing the two fall down together during the party.

Davis said that he was trying to break up the party and get everyone home when he noticed Kristin lying face down on a grassy area on the neighbor’s property. He said he decided to walk his friend, Cheryl Anderson, back to the dorms and it was obvious Kristin would need help walking back as well. He said Paul “appeared out of nowhere” and began to walk with them.

Davis testified that because his house was in the other direction, he ultimately left Paul and the two young women to walk the rest of the way back to the dorms.

He said the person he came to know as Kristin initially told him her name was Roxy.

Under cross-examination by Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, Davis said he’d never met Kristin or Paul before that night and that neither had been invited to the party. He admitted to telling investigators that Kristin “leeched onto him” and tried to hug and kiss him and said he’d initially been irritated that he would need to help her get home.

Sanger asked him if he’d ever told San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle, “I just want to put this *expletive* guy away,” and that was the reason he was in court testifying, to which Davis answered, “Yes, that’s correct.”

Ruben's attorney, Harold Mesick, asked Davis if he’d reviewed any notes or prepared for Monday’s testimony in any way, to which he replied "no."

The jury also submitted several questions to the judge for Monday morning’s witness. After a brief discussion between the judge and the attorneys, Paul’s attorney asked a couple of the questions including whether Paul had used Kristin’s name during the walk back from the party or if her speech was difficult to understand.

Davis answered "no" to both questions.

Also on Monday, another one of Ruben's jurors was excused and an alternate was sworn in.

The trial is being held in Monterey County after a judge ruled it was unlikely that Paul and Ruben Flores could receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County because of the years of publicity the case has received. While the two men are being tried at the same time, they have separate juries.