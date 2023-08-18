Paul Flores moved to prison in Coalinga

Kristin Smart’s killer has been moved to a more permanent facility within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) system.

According to CDCR, Flores, 46, is now housed at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga.

He had been behind bars at North Kern State Prison since March 30 of this year after his conviction last October for the 1996 murder of Smart.

The prison in Kern County is one of two reception centers there where CDCR inmates are assessed to determine where they will be housed permanently while serving out their sentence.

Flores, a longtime person of interest in Smart’s disappearance from the Cal Poly campus, was arrested in April of 2021 and charged with her murder.

Following a three-month trial last year, he was sentenced earlier this year to 25-year-to-life behind bars after the judge called Flores “a cancer to society.”

His father, Ruben, was tried alongside him as an accessory, accused of helping his son cover up the crime, but a separate jury acquitted him of the charges.

Paperwork has been filed in Monterey County Superior Court notifying the court that Flores plans to appeal his conviction.

Flores is due back in court next week and has requested his father’s attorney at trial, Harold Mesick, represent him during the restitution portion of his case.

