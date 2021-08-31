Paul, Ruben Flores return for day 15 of preliminary hearing

Paul and Ruben Flores are expected back in the courtroom Tuesday morning for day 15 of their preliminary hearing.

The hearing for the father and son charged in connection with the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart began Aug. 2 and is now expected to last into next week.

Monday, a cadaver dog handler involved in a search of Paul’s dorm room on campus a month after Kristin went missing in May 1996 testified.

The judge also decided that an objection to podcaster Chris Lambert’s subpoena requiring him to provide documents related to the case won’t be heard until Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The defense stated they would call on Scott Peterson to be available for testimony via Zoom that same week. The judge said that the defense would have to offer proof that Peterson’s testimony would be relevant before he would be allowed to testify.

More testimony is expected from court on Tuesday.

Paul and Ruben were arrested in April. Paul is charged with murder and is currently being held without bail in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Ruben is charged as an accessory and is out of custody after posting bail.

Kristin's remains have never been found, but she was declared legally dead in 2002.

KSBY is in the courtroom and will have updates on what takes place throughout the day on KSBY.com and on KSBY News at 5 and 6 p.m.