Testimony resumes in Flores preliminary hearing

Testimony continues Thursday during the preliminary hearing for the father and son charged in connection with the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Following multiple delays and days off in the hearing, which began in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Aug. 2, Thursday marks the fourth consecutive day of the hearing for Ruben and Paul Flores this week.

Wednesday the court heard from San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Detective Clint Cole, who testified that searches of Ruben's home turned up evidence leading them to believe human remains had been buried there.

Paul, 44, is charged with the murder of Kristin Smart, who disappeared from Cal Poly in 1996. His father, Ruben, 80, is charged as an accessory.

The hearing is expected to last into next week.

