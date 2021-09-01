Testimony resumes Wednesday in Flores preliminary hearing

Paul and Ruben Flores are back in court Wednesday for another day of their preliminary hearing.

The two are charged in connection with the death of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart. She disappeared in 1996 after attending an off-campus party and while she was declared legally dead in 2002, her body has never been found.

During Tuesday’s hearing, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Clint Cole testified about a conversation he had with Ruben Flores at his Arroyo Grande home when Cole was there to obtain a DNA swab.

Cole reportedly testified that Ruben asked why Susan Flores, who is Paul’s mother, and her boyfriend were also being swabbed when he was the only one who committed a felony. Cole said that Ruben then clarified that he meant he was the only one of the three to have been arrested.

Also on the stand Tuesday were another cadaver dog handler, an expert in fiber evidence and a district attorney's office investigator.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.

The hearing began August 2 and is expected to last into at least next week.