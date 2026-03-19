Friday SpaceX launch will mark 7th launch this month from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The seventh launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this month is set to liftoff on Friday.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 25 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit has been given approval to launch between 2:48 and 6:48 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4).

The first-stage booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

The launch is the 17th for SpaceX from Vandenberg this year and the 19th overall launch from the base in 2026.

To watch the launch, a live webcast will begin about five minutes before liftoff on X @SpaceX and the X TV app.

Related: Space Force commander expects Vandenberg to break decades-old launch record soon