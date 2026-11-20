SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket out of Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday, November 19, to carry out the USSF-317 mission.

The four-hour launch window will open at 10:43 p.m.

According to SpaceX, this will be the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. Following stage separation, the booster will land on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the USSF-317 mission will begin about 10 minutes before liftoff on the SpaceX website or X account.