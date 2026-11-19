The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public to help locate 16-year-old David Bennett.

Police say David is autistic and nonverbal. He is described as 5'7"and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. David was last seen wearing black joggers with neon stripes on the sides, a blue polo shirt, a gray sweatshirt, and a black and camo jacket.

According to police, David ran from San Luis Obispo High School and went up the hill behind the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are working with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team to find David. If anyone sees him or knows his whereabouts, call (805) 781-7312.