21 miles of Highway 1 reopen following repairs

Twenty-one miles of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area reopened Friday following the completion of repairs at a point north of Gorda, Caltrans District 5 said in a press release.

The reopening was made possible after crews repaired a major washout of the highway called Gilbert’s Slide north of Gorda at post mile 10.6.

Residents and travelers going north from Morro Bay will now have over 65 miles of coastal highway to explore before meeting the next closure and turnaround just south of Limekiln State Park in Monterey County.

Limekiln State Park remains closed.

With the movement of the southern closure today from Gilbert’s Slide to Limekiln State Park, just five miles of Highway 1 remain closed from Big Creek Vista Point to just south of Limekiln.

Travelers will continue to encounter signalized traffic control at post mile 0.8 as crews complete drainage and guardrail work, the press release said.

The reopening at Paul’s Slide, one of the other major washouts occurring from the series of winter storms this year, is still expected to take several months, Caltrans said in the release. Paul’s Slide is at post mile 21.7.

“The massive undertaking to remove an estimated 500,000 cubic yards of material and to sculpt and stabilize the slope is being met by crews working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week,” the release said. “A more refined estimate for a reopening date at Paul’s Slide will be made in early July.”

Work is estimated to be completed at the Dani Creek Slide by mid-July. Dani Creek Slide is at post mile 22.6.

Road information and updates can be found on the Caltrans District 5 social media pages.