8 vehicle collision on SR-154 causes moderate injuries, slows traffic

At 3:22 p.m., California Highway Patrol reports that there was an 8-vehicle crash on SR-154 near West Camino Cielo.

Officials say the crash caused moderate injuries.

At around 3:38 p.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office officials called for all vehicles involved in the collision to pull off to the right shoulder of West Camino Cielo.

CHP reports that both lanes of SR-154 were opened at 4:36 p.m.

Traffic in both directions was slowed.

Authorities directed travelers onto SR-154 Saturday afternoon after a crash on Highway 101 north of Goleta shut down northbound and southbound lanes indefinitely.

Fire officials attribute Saturday's traffic collisions on the Central Coast to road slickness from the first rain of the season.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.