Animal cruelty case moves forward against former Paso Robles apartment tenant

The animal cruelty case against a woman who prosecutors say had dozens of dead cats in her former Paso Robles apartment appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday.

Laurie Bryant is charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty.

The charges were filed in March of 2025 following a months-long investigation into the discovery of 46 cats, only six of which were still alive.

The animals were found in October 2024 in a unit of the Presidio Apartment complex in Paso Robles.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, Bryant moved out of the apartment prior to the cats being found.

Court records show that during a preliminary hearing in the case Thursday, where witnesses were called to the stand, the judge ruled the case will move forward to trial.

During an earlier hearing, a judge ruled that Bryant could have no more than four cats in her possession.

She’s currently out of custody and is due back in court on May 19.