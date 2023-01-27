Arellanes Elementary hosts zoom reading, book fair distribution from community donations

Arellanes Elementary hosted the final book distribution of the week from KSBY's "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

Thanks to community donations, SESLOC, and KSBY staff member contributions, students from Bonita Elementary, Oceano Elementary, Lillian Larsen Elementary, and Arellanes Elementary received new books.

Students at each school were able to pick out and take home four new books.

Thursday morning, Arellanes Elementary held its book fair, and we asked a student what it means to them to get these free books.

"I feel like this is good for schools, so it can encourage us to read more books," said 6th-grader, Carlos Morales.

More than $37,000 was raised in the book campaign last September. With just $5 a book, and four books per student, the rest of the books will be new for the school libraries.

To kick off their book distribution, Arellanes hosted a zoom reading night with guest readers.

Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie was one of those guest readers, presenting "More Than Peach" by Bellen Woodard.

KSBY Vivian reads to students at Arellanes Elementary over zoom

There were nearly 80 students on the zoom reading event from all different grade levels.

If you missed out on last year's book campaign, KSBY will be holding another campaign this September.