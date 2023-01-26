Lillian Larsen students receive free books through KSBY campaign, community donations

Brand new books are getting into the hands of Central Coast children in need.

It's all a result of donations to KSBY's "If You Give a Child a Book Campaign."

The community, along with contributions from KSBY staff members and SESLOC raised more than $37,000 for the campaign last year.

Scholastic turned that money into brand-new books delivered to four Title 1 elementary schools on the Central Coast.

Wednesday, students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel picked out four brand-new books.

The school's principal says it's allowing for a sense of normalcy to the students after one of their peers, Kyle Doan, 5, went missing following the Jan. 9 storm.

"The kids get to come in and choose their own four books, whatever they want to read, which is incredible because we know that selecting books is a great way to foster a love of reading for our students," said Principal Karen Grandoli. "It has been tough around here due to the student that went missing from our school a couple of weeks ago, so I think this brings one, a lot of joy into all of our students. It also kind of gives the students a sense of normalcy, so I think, you know, any added little spark of joy that they can bring into their classrooms and into their homes is great for our students at this time."

Books fairs have also been happening this week at Oceano Elementary, Arellanes Elementary and Bonita Elementary.