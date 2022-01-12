Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made in Atascadero armed robbery investigation

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Atascadero-PD.png
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 15:14:53-05

Atascadero police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery last month.

The robbery was reported on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Police say a woman reported that she was approached by a man in the 9000 block of Coromar St. The man reportedly pointed a handgun at her and demanded her purse; she gave the man cash and he ran away.

Police say they were able to identify a suspect in the case earlier this month and on January 11, arrested Brandon Oakley, 38, of Paso Robles.

Oakley was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of robbery and is being held on $60,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png