Astrophysics Expert unveils new photos of solar storms at Cal Poly

An astrophysics expert gave a free presentation at Cal Poly Wednesday and unveiled new images of solar storms.

The university held the presentation on solar storms, solar wind and their impact here on earth.

Astrophysicist Sarah Gibson presented. She is a project scientist with NASA's Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere mission, or PUNCH, which launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in 2025.

The mission is helping scientists improve space-weather predictions.

Wednesday's presentation drew in fans of space exploration like Michael Warren and Erika Rohlfes.

"I took an astronomy class a while ago and I really, really love space and I love astrophotography, and I heard this event is both of those things, so I said check it out," Warren said.

"That space class really inspired me as well, and the professors here do an amazing job about communicating all the complexities of space in the universe, and I'm just so excited to learn more about the solar flares today to," Rohlfes said.

After the presentation, telescopes were set up for attendees to see the moon, planets, galaxies and stars.