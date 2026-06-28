Atascadero block party returns for a second year

The A-Town Get Down Block Party returned to downtown Atascadero on Friday, marking one year since the completion of a major downtown revitalization project.

Local merchants transformed the area into a walkable music crawl, with 16 musicians and bands performing at storefronts throughout the downtown corridor as part of the first Battle of the Musicians competition.

"The downtown merchants have met weekly to plan this and plan this and plan this, and to see it all coming together is the best part," said Amy Beams, a downtown merchant who helped organize the event.

"I think it's really cool to showcase all these musicians on the street corners in front of businesses," said Nikkie Myall, another downtown merchant.

Festival attendees voted online for their favorite acts throughout the day. Organizers said the winning musician or band will perform at a future downtown event.

