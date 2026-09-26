Atascadero food pantry gets the green light to start work on new location

After a seven-year journey, the ALF Food Pantry has finally secured the building permit needed to begin renovating its new location at 7380 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

"It's just a big lift, and I love seeing the smiles on our volunteers knowing that it's going to happen now," said Tim Eckles, ALF Food Pantry president.

The nonprofit, which serves the Atascadero, Templeton, Santa Margarita, Creston, and California Valley communities, has outgrown its current facility at 5411 El Camino Real.

Volunteers shared they have faced ongoing challenges with limited parking and storage space.

"We do about 2,500 to 3,000 people every single month. That is a huge amount of people. And if we can make a difference, that's why we're here," said Teri Michaels, pantry manager.

Volunteer Kathy Bennett said the current location has 25 different appliances scattered across small rooms. The new facility will feature significant upgrades, including walk-in freezer and refrigerator units donated to the organization, along with expanded parking to better accommodate both clients and volunteers.

Eckles said the organization hopes to open the new location before the holidays, though the timeline remains uncertain.

"We were very hopeful to get in before the holidays, meaning before Thanksgiving, but I am not sure we can quite make that. I believe we'll be in before Christmas," Eckles said.

Until the new facility opens, the food pantry will continue operating from its current Atascadero location at 5411 El Camino Real.

