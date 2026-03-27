Baby season is here! Meet our Pets of the Week looking for their forever homes

Every week, we feature available pets at local shelters. Today, we have A LOT of puppies at Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo looking for their forever homes!

According to the folks at Woods, they are seeing a lot of both puppies and kittens. Spring and summer are the busiest times of year for them, and they are hoping to find all of these animals their forever homes as soon as possible to open up the kennels.

They are asking the community to come in and adopt. If adopting is not possible, you can also help by fostering.

If interested you can find more information about adopting HERE and about fostering HERE.