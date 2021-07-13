Watch
Ballroom dancing comes to SLO Public Market

NEXUS is the market's newest tenant, offering classes for dancers of all skill levels.
NEXUS: Ballroom D.C.
Alicia Aragon, owner of NEXUS, brings 15 years of experience in dancing and teaching.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 13:34:13-04

The San Luis Obispo Public Market has announced their most recent tenant. NEXUS: Ballroom Dance Community is joining the growing list of businesses located in the market.

The market describes NEXUS as a community destination, where both beginners and long-time dancers can join. The center will offer private lessons, group classes and community socials.

Alicia Aragon, long-time dancer and owner of NEXUS, hopes to use the space to foster community through dance.

She describes the benefits dance offers.

"Physical and mental health, reconnecting with yourself and others, regaining confidence," Aragon says, "and most importantly, having fun."

The SLO Public Market describes itself as a gathering place where visitors can enjoy the best of the Central Coast. It is located on the corner of Tank Farm Rd. and S. Higuera St.

Other tenants include Brooks Burgers and Orangetheory Fitness.

