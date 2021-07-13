Ballroom dancing comes to SLO Public Market

The San Luis Obispo Public Market has announced their most recent tenant. NEXUS: Ballroom Dance Community is joining the growing list of businesses located in the market.

The market describes NEXUS as a community destination, where both beginners and long-time dancers can join. The center will offer private lessons, group classes and community socials.

Alicia Aragon, long-time dancer and owner of NEXUS, hopes to use the space to foster community through dance.

She describes the benefits dance offers.

"Physical and mental health, reconnecting with yourself and others, regaining confidence," Aragon says, "and most importantly, having fun."

The SLO Public Market describes itself as a gathering place where visitors can enjoy the best of the Central Coast. It is located on the corner of Tank Farm Rd. and S. Higuera St.

Other tenants include Brooks Burgers and Orangetheory Fitness.