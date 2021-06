Brooks Burgers of Pismo Beach plans to open a second location at the SLO Public Market.

The restaurant serves a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, milkshakes and other dishes.

San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch is under construction at the corner of S. Higuera St. and Tank Farm Rd.

Orangetheory Fitness was the first tenant at the new shopping center to open its doors over the weekend.

SLO Public Market expects additional tenants to open this summer.