Band lineup announced for Paso Robles' 2022 Concerts in the Park

Paso Robles Concerts in the Park
Posted at 5:37 PM, Mar 07, 2022
The lineup for Paso Robles' 2022 Concerts in the Park includes a little bit of everything from rock to pop to soul.

On Monday, organizers announced the bands that will take the stage at City Park this summer:

  • Thursday, June 9 - Sound Investment (pop, rock, dance)
  • Thursday, June 16 - Earls of Tuesday (classic rock, soul, blues)
  • Thursday, June 23 - Carbe & Durand Trio of Incendio (world music, Latin)
  • Thursday, June 30 - Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock n' roll)
  • Thursday, July 7 - Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, soul)
  • Thursday, July 14 - JD Project (country, rock)
  • Thursday, July 21 - Garden Party (classic soft rock)
  • Thursday, Aug. 4 - Los Gatos Locos (Latin rock, R&B)
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 - Unfinished with the Beatles (Beatles tribute)
  • Thursday, Aug. 18 - Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)

Concerts start at 6 p.m.

Wine, beer, water, and soda will be available for purchase.

Proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation.

You can follow Paso Robles Recreation Services on Facebook for concert updates.

