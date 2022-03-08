Band lineup announced for Paso Robles' 2022 Concerts in the Park

The lineup for Paso Robles' 2022 Concerts in the Park includes a little bit of everything from rock to pop to soul.
On Monday, organizers announced the bands that will take the stage at City Park this summer:
- Thursday, June 9 - Sound Investment (pop, rock, dance)
- Thursday, June 16 - Earls of Tuesday (classic rock, soul, blues)
- Thursday, June 23 - Carbe & Durand Trio of Incendio (world music, Latin)
- Thursday, June 30 - Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock n' roll)
- Thursday, July 7 - Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, soul)
- Thursday, July 14 - JD Project (country, rock)
- Thursday, July 21 - Garden Party (classic soft rock)
- Thursday, Aug. 4 - Los Gatos Locos (Latin rock, R&B)
- Thursday, Aug. 11 - Unfinished with the Beatles (Beatles tribute)
- Thursday, Aug. 18 - Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)
Concerts start at 6 p.m.
Wine, beer, water, and soda will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation.
You can follow Paso Robles Recreation Services on Facebook for concert updates.