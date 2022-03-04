Mid-State Fair adds 80s rock concert to summer lineup

Get ready to tease your hair and break out those leather pants, a quartet of 80s hard rock acts are coming to the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The Live to Rock Tour, featuring Skid Row, Warrant, Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged, is scheduled to make a stop at the fair on Monday, July 25.

Skid Row is known for hits such as "I Remember You" and "18 and Life." Warrant's top hits include "Cherry Pie" and "Heaven." Quiet Riot is known for "Cum on Feel the Noize" and "Bang Your Head." Kip Winger started out as part of Alice Cooper's band before going on to fame with the band Winger, known for songs such as "Headed for a Heartbreak" and "Seventeen."

The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $50 and go on sale Friday, March 11, starting at 10 a.m. online only on the Mid-State Fair website.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.