Old Dominion to perform at the 2022 California Mid-State Fair

Country music band Old Dominion is scheduled to perform this summer at the California Mid-State Fair.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. An opening act has not yet been announced.

Tickets range in price from $40 to $85 and go on sale on Friday, Feb. 11, starting at 10 a.m., online only at midstatefair.com.

Old Dominion is currently the reigning CMA and ACM "Group of the Year" and recently won "Vocal Group of the Year" four the fourth time at the 2021 CMA Awards.

This will be the band's second appearance at the California Mid-State Fair. Their previous performance was in 2019.

Other previously announced acts set to take the stage this summer include Darius Rucker on July 21 and Dan + Shay on July 24.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.