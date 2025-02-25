BBB Alert: Scammers posing as IRS to steal personal information

Another day, another scam—this time, fraudsters are posing as the IRS, claiming taxpayers qualify for a $1,400 stimulus check. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that scammers are sending fake text messages with links designed to steal personal information.

The IRS has reiterated that it never contacts taxpayers via text, email, or social media. Legitimate payments are sent automatically, requiring no action. If you receive a suspicious message, officials advise not to click the link and instead report it to the IRS or the BBB Scam Tracker.

Richard Copelan with BBB Santa Barbara said tax scams emerge each year with new variations, but IRS impersonation remains one of the most common.

“It seems like every year this happens, and each year there’s a new iteration,” Copelan said. “One thing to keep in mind is that the IRS doesn’t proactively reach out to people. They just don’t operate that way.”

Scammers often send fraudulent emails or texts designed to look like official IRS communications. They claim the recipient has a refund due but needs to provide personal details to receive it.

“Of course, if you send the information, now you’re in trouble,” Copelan warned, emphasizing that these tactics aim to trick victims into handing over sensitive information.

The BBB and IRS recommend the following steps to protect yourself from tax-related scams:



Verify communications: The IRS only contacts taxpayers through postal mail—never by text or email.

Avoid clicking links: Do not click on links in unsolicited messages. Instead, visit IRS.gov for accurate information.

Watch out for urgency: Scammers try to rush you into acting fast. Take your time and verify before responding.

Report the scam: Forward suspicious messages to phishing@irs.gov and report them at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

As tax season continues, officials urge residents to stay vigilant and skeptical of unexpected messages claiming to be from the IRS. Click here for more information on scams and how to avoid them.