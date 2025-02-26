BBB, FTC to host free webinar on impostor scams

Scammers are getting smarter, but you can stay one step ahead. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving the Tri-Counties, in partnership with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), is hosting a free educational webinar on March 4 at 11 a.m.

"Unmasking Impostor Scams: Key Strategies to Protect Yourself" is a webinar that will teach attendees how to spot and avoid scams, protect their identity, and safeguard their finances. Experts will share real-life case studies and provide practical tips to help businesses and consumers recognize red flags.

Richard Copelan with the BBB said the event will be particularly useful for small business owners who are often targeted by fraudsters.

“You risk losing everything financially if scammers get ahold of your financial information,” Copelan said. “There’s also the issue of a data breach. A business could have its data held for ransom. I recently had a colleague go through that, and it was an absolute nightmare. It’s shocking how much detail scammers can gather about you and your employees through a data breach.”

Registration is now open at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3972165420219669343. The webinar is free, but space is limited.

