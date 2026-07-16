Bob Jones Trail construction to begin after decades of delays

After 30 years, new construction is set to connect the Bob Jones Trail between San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach.

Last Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved a construction contract worth more than $10 million in a 4-0 vote, awarding it to Sousa Construction.

The Bob Jones Trail currently consists of two separate segments. The first begins at Prado Road and ends at Los Osos Valley Road. The second starts at Ontario Road and ends at Avila Beach. The new construction aims to close the gap between these sections.

The project will be completed in two phases. The current funding will allow construction crews to connect the Octagon Barn to Clover Ridge Lane. A second phase, requiring a separate contract, will connect the barn to Ontario Road, which leads to Avila Beach.

The Friends of the Bob Jones Trail welcomed the announcement. The organization's president, Helene Finger, said the trail will provide an important transportation option for cyclists.

"When this opens, it will be a gem, an incredible amenity for our community," Finger said.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase is scheduled for September.