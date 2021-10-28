CAL FIRE to lift burn ban in San Luis Obispo County

CAL FIRE officials have announced that the burn ban in effect across San Luis Obispo County will be lifted Friday.

The ban on outdoor burning will end at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. It was put in place on Sept. 11 this year.

Fire officials cite recent rainfall, predicted fire weather conditions and better availability of fire protection resources.

Once the ban ends, those who own and manage land in the county may legally resume hazard burns with valid permits on designated burn days, officials say. Permit holders must verify burn days with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District at 805-781-5912.

Officials say all burns must follow air quality and burn regulations. Those who start fires could be held responsible for fire escapes.

The burn ban limited campfires, warming fires and ceremonial fires, which will be allowed once again. Backyard burning remains banned, officials say.

APCD Burn Permits and CAL FIRE Burn Permits are available online.

Additional information can be found on CAL FIRE's website.