Cal Poly brings attention to resources available for victims of sexual assault as police investigate rape

University police are asking anyone with information about a reported rape on the Cal Poly campus to contact them.

The reported crime took place Monday night in the Design Village known on campus as the "architectural graveyard."

Cal Poly sent a bulletin out to the campus community letting them know about the attack, and providing a list of resources for those who may be affected by this assault or others.

The non-profit Lumina Alliance says it is important the victim gets the support she or he needs.

Many places, like Lumina Alliance, are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They offer support to men and women who’ve been sexually assaulted by a stranger or an intimate partner.

Lumina Alliance CEO Jennifer Adams says the resources are there to help survivors heal from life-changing and traumatizing events.

They may be called in to help at a moment’s notice.

“Either the victim will call us or law enforcement will notify us. At that point in time, the victim has to decide whether they are reporting to law enforcement because they have the option not to,” said Adams.

If a victim needs a medical exam, Lumina Alliance can accompany them to their medical exams or to the hospital.

“We can be with them every step of the way with the interviews as well. For a follow-up, we provide counseling services to victims and their loved ones and we provide case management,” said Adams.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong sent out an email out saying the Cal Poly Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case “aggressively.”

If you have been a victim of sexual assault and need help, contact Lumina Alliance at 805-545-8888.

In addition to Lumina Alliance and other non-profits in the area, there is also support available at the university.

“Safer” provides resources for students on campus and can be contacted at 805-756-2511.

Other services shared by Cal Poly:

