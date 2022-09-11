Cal Poly fans start off football season with some tailgating for the first home game

Cal Poly fans came out extra early on Saturday for the first home tailgate of the season.

Although it’s a little quieter than usual as Cal Poly’s fall quarter hasn’t started yet, fans in town still made it out including alumni.

“We have a lot of pride being Cal Poly graduates. My favorite thing is seeing all of my alumni friends. I graduated in ’84 that's a long time ago and it’s great to see everyone back you know," said Cal Poly alum, Michael Piper.

While there were small tailgates last year with COVID-19 restrictions this year is different with more fans coming out.

“This is what we call the Stampede Club Tailgate it’s been a tradition that’s been going on here since way before I even got to Cal Poly," said athletic director Don Oberhelman.

Music, food, games, drinks, and lots of Mustang pride. Fans brought in all the essentials.

“We brought meats, and cheeses we shared Korean chicken with the people behind us," said Cal Poly fan Mike Mifsud.

A community event bringing in everyone to show off their Mustang pride.