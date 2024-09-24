Cal Poly resident advisor pleads not guilty to burglary, attempted rape charges

A Cal Poly resident advisor (RA) pleaded not guilty Tuesday to multiple charges related to a break-in on campus earlier this month.

Alexis Alejandro, 25, is charged with assault to commit a felony during the commission of a rape, assault with intent to commit a felony and first-degree burglary.

His arrest Thursday came after Cal Poly police received a report of an attempted burglary at a Poly Canyon Village apartment at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. The victim reportedly woke up to a person holding their hands over the victim's face and a struggle ensued, officials said following the reported incident.

Alejandro was attending Cal Poly and serving as a resident advisor in University Housing, according to Cal Poly, which states he has now been barred from campus “and the matter has been referred to Cal Poly’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.”

In court Tuesday, the judge issued a criminal protective order that prohibits Alejandro from having any contact with the alleged victim.

Bail was set at $200,000.

Regarding safety on campus, a Cal Poly spokesperson told KSBY, “We want to reassure the university community that we strive to make sure our campus remains a safe place.”

The spokesperson said that in response to the Sept. 7 report, Cal Poly police officers have been conducting extra patrols in Poly Canyon Village and other housing areas when possible, adding that the school’s Mustang Patrols program kicked off last week at the start of the fall quarter with patrol employees being told to begin and end their patrols at Poly Canyon Village.

Alejandro remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to SLO County Jail logs.

He’s due back in court Oct. 7.

