Cal Poly resident advisor arrested for burglary, attempted rape

A Cal Poly student and resident advisor was arrested Thursday for burglary and attempted rape, the university announced.

Alexis Alejandro, a 25-year-old student who lives in on-campus housing and oversees other student residents as a resident advisor, or RA, was arrested Thursday afternoon for an incident that happened on Sept. 7 at the Poly Canyon Village apartments, the university police department announced Friday.

Cal Poly police received a report of an attempted burglary at the apartments, referred to as PCV, at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. The victim reportedly woke up to someone holding their hands over the victim's face and a struggle ensued, officials said in the email alert released then.

The male, described then as a young adult Asian male with neck-length hair, fled the scene.

The incident was reported to the campus community in an email and officers subsequently requested the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Alejandro was taken into custody by university police around 3:45 p.m. Thursday and was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of burglary and assault with intent to commit rape.

"The safety of our campus community members is of the highest priority for Cal Poly," Cal Poly Chief of Police George Hughes said in Friday's email announcing the arrest, "and the university works diligently to investigate all reports of criminal behavior on campus."

Alejandro was still in custody Friday night. His bail is set at $100,000. There is no projected release date or time listed.

He has been barred from campus, the announcement said, and the issue has been referred to Cal Poly's Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Students react to news of the arrest

KSBY spoke with students moving in, who said the incident left them feeling unsafe.

"Everyone is kind of shaken by the situation at the moment," said Amy Truong, a student at Cal Poly.

Just days before the new school year begins at Cal Poly, students and staff woke up Friday morning to news of the arrest on campus.

"During the time that he wasn't found, I was really scared, just in the sense of like who did this, because I was so confused," said Truong. "It would've never crossed my mind that an RA would do this, because I trust them."

The arrest comes in the middle of move-in week on campus. It’s left students and their parents feeling uneasy.

"My mom was very concerned about it, and kept talking to me about it," said Arpana Shresta, a second-year student living in Poly Canyon Village.

"I feel like if someone was becoming an RA there'd be like intensive background checks because they do have access to all of our rooms," said Truong. "And they have the master key when they are on call."

All offers to students who apply for a resident advisor position are contingent on a successful fingerprinting background check, according to the university's webpage detailing the RA position and its requirements. Students must also have at least a 2.5 GPA and be in good standing with the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

"It's just shocking that they'd let that happen," said Rohan Suthar, a student moving into Poly Canyon Village.

Resident advisors serve as the face of University Housing, according to the university's website, and are meant to "promote a safe and inclusive living environment, develop community among their residents and staff, and are committed to every student’s personal and academic success."

Resident advisors are unpaid. But their housing costs are covered and they receive money towards dining, according to the university website.

Students can apply online through the Cal Poly Housing Portal.

The Cal Poly Police Department can be contacted through the information on its website.