California deployed fire crews and equipment to high-risk areas over weekend

California is taking early action to stop wildfires before they start. Governor Gavin Newsom directed the California Office of Emergency Services to place fire crews and equipment into high-risk areas like Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties ahead of the May 16/17 weekend.

Cal OES State Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Marshall said the move came at the request of local fire departments looking to get ahead of dangerous conditions.

"Santa Barbara County Fire Department has made a decision to request additional resources to make sure that they have enough staffing, enough fire engines, and specialized resources to respond to those emergencies when they're small and contain them," Marshall said.

For the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, windy conditions, low humidity, and warmer temperatures are a concern in the coming days. Santa Barbara Fire Public Information Officer Capt. Michael Grey outlined the forecast.

"There's a high risk of fast-moving grass and shrub fires across southern Santa Barbara County that will last until Sunday evening," Grey said.

Cal OES funded the extra reinforcements. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department had an additional helicopter, hand crew, and duty officer assigned to the Regional Fire Communication Center through the weekend. The helicopter was stationed at Santa Ynez Airport, and the hand crew based at Los Prietos Base Camp.

Marshall said residents should not rely solely on pre-positioned crews to stay safe.

"Well, as we always say, here in California, the fire season is year-round, and people need to make sure that one, they have a plan," Marshall said.

Cal OES recommends residents have a wildfire action plan, sign up for local emergency alerts, and pack a go-bag with essentials.