Candidates for the 19th Congressional seat share thoughts on housing, ICE and immigration ahead of election

The 19th Congressional District stretches from Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, and Monterey Counties into northern San Luis Obispo County, covering San Miguel, Shandon, Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero and Cambria.

The candidates vying for the seat are incumbent Democrat Jimmy Panetta and Republican Peter Coe Verbica.

“I don’t just represent democrats, I don’t represent republicans, I represent everybody in the congressional district," Panetta said.

“A registered republican although I view myself as independently, an independent thinker,” Verbica said.

Panetta’s previous professional experience includes State Department Clerk in Alameda County, Monterey County Deputy District Attorney, and being a U.S. Representative for the past nine-and-a-half years.

Verbica’s professional experience includes Managing Director at Silicon Private Wealth, he also taught at San Jose State University, and ran for Board of Equalization.

Both candidates agree that the cost of housing has to be addressed.

“One of the things that needs to happen is CEQA reform," Verbica said. "California home prices were on par with the rest of the country until the early 1970s when CEQA was passed."

“I want to bring back the first-time homebuyers tax credit," Panetta said. "When my wife and I bought our first house we got that $10,000 tax credit from the federal government. That went away in '06. I want to bring it back and make it $15,000.”

The candidates also shared their position on ICE and immigration.

“I have not voted for funding for ice unless they have reformed and made common-sense protocol and procedural changes when it comes to taking off the masks, turning on the cameras, getting a proper warrant,” Panetta said.

“Immigration reform is long overdue and I think we need to be a lot more humane and civil and I think it could be done," Verbica said. We could do a much better job of it.”

Election Day is November 3.